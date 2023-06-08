Registration has opened for this year’s Night to Unite event, which will be held in communities throughout Scott County.
Night to Unite will take place Tuesday, Aug. 1, with parties and activities mainly taking place between 5-9 p.m.
The event, according to a Scott County Sheriff’s Office press release, “promotes police-community partnerships” through activities like block parties and cookouts.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is participating in Night to Unite by attending parties throughout Scott County that evening, including Sheriff Luke Hennen, K-9 Deputy Floyd, patrol deputies, 911 dispatchers, jail correctional officers and mounted posse reserve deputies.
“Night to Unite gives us the opportunity to meet with our residents and discuss ways we can help each other prevent crime in our neighborhoods,” Hennen said in the release. “The partnership between law enforcement and community is the key in continuing to make Scott County a great, safe place to live.”
Residents and businesses within Scott County’s townships and the city of Credit River that want Sheriff’s Office personnel to visit their event should register online and submit the form at www.scottcountymn.gov/1690/Night-to-Unite by July 19.
People and businesses in other communities in Scott County, within city limits, are asked to contact their local law enforcement agency for participation.
Anyone with additional questions can contact Community Engagement Deputy Amy Weckman at 952-496-8862 or aweckman@co.scott.mn.us.