Jordan Public Works director Scott Haas said the department has held up pretty well with its road maintenance this winter — the eighth snowiest on record for the Twin Cities.
Between the 14 snow emergencies and the messy mix of precipitation, it’s been challenging to keep roads safe and clean for motorists and pedestrians, he said. According to Haas, the biggest problems the city has had to deal with have been the rainstorms.
“I would say the challenges that we’ve had this year are our little bit of rainstorms,” Haas said. “They freeze and give us the ice on the roads that is worse than six inches of snow.”
Haas said the city’s salt usage has been higher this winter than it is typically, but workers have been trying to use the weather to their advantage. They don’t salt most of the roads when it’s super cold, except some slopes, as salt starts to lose effectiveness the colder it gets. They focus on salting when they know the sun will be out to make the salt effective.
This is one of the snowiest winters since Haas joined Jordan Public Works in 2010. The 2010-2011 winter received 86.6 inches of snow in the metro area and is the fourth snowiest winter on record. The snowiest winter was 1983-1984 when 98.6 inches of snow fell in the Twin Cities.
This winter’s 80.4 inches make it the snowiest winter since 2010-2011 and the second snowiest winter of the last 20 years.
However, since a lot of the snow melted in a mid-February thaw, the city has room to continue to put snow in the Mini Met parking lots and other areas if those parking lots become full.
After this winter, public works will be adding another member to the staff, which will allow it to rejigger snow plow routes to better serve the outskirts of the city and get to them faster. The city has also talked about adding another sidewalk plow to get sidewalks and trails plowed faster. Haas also said that he’s gotten compliments about the job this winter.
“Right now, we get a lot of compliments about this town and how our town is plowed compared to other communities and just how quickly we get things cleaned up,” Hass said.