Whether or not the Scott County Commission will allow the Renaissance Festival to continue will likely be decided by next month.
Concerns, particularly in regards to traffic, led to staff members, surrounding businesses and several residents to sound the alarm, ultimately leading to a discussion about revoking the festival’s conditional use permit.
Philip Kaplan, an attorney for Mid-America Festivals Corporation, which runs the event, said the Renaissance Festival permit has been in compliance and that the county shouldn’t be allowed to revoke it.
“The county’s complaint is about short-term traffic and parking problems that do not violate the permit and can be solved or mitigated,” Kaplan said.
The county doesn’t have the authority to unilaterally change conditional use permits or propose amendments. Instead, it proposed changes need to be made by the permit holder.
On Jan. 13 an application was submitted to reopen and amend the conditional use permit. A public hearing will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. to further discuss the conditional use permit.
Proposed changes
On Feb. 9, Mid-America Festivals submitted proposed amendments to the permit which were obtained by Southwest News Media.
Mid-America Festivals proposed an amendment which would require parking vouchers for patrons parked on site. No more than 8,000 parking vouchers would be issued for each day of the Renaissance Festival. The vouchers are to be sold by an outside company and staff will need to scan or observe parking vouchers for validity.
“The Scott County Board of Commissioners will have discretion to increase this limit of onsite parking vouchers at the request of Mid-America Festivals Corporation,” the proposed amendment reads.
During the Jan. 17 county commission meeting, Planning Director Brad Davis said Mid-America is looking to expand the amount public transportation available for patrons. Davis said Mid-America indicated that Minnesota Valley Transit Authority can transport about 36,000 patrons per season and are looking at other bus services to transport up to 50,000 people.
As part of the proposed permit, Mid-America Festivals would need to provide written plans to Scott County for parking, traffic, busing and emergency protocols. Proof of the existence of any contracts the corporation has for parking, traffic, busing and leases to use land for the Minnesota Renaissance Festival will also need to be submitted to the county. If any material changes are made to the plans or contracts, Mid-America Festivals will have to notify the county.
In a Feb. 9 status update report from Mid-America Festivals, it states “MVTA represents that the bus service being proposed to the Minnesota Renaissance Festival is the same level of service MVTA provides to the Minnesota State Fair (i.e., 26 buses per day beginning the Festival’s fourth weekend).”
According to the report, Mid-America Festivals is also looking at additional bus services.
Some of the infrastructure improvements outlined in the status report includes an additional dedicated bus lane in King’s Lot, creating a bus hub area and creating additional parking in the Green Lot.
It is also being proposed for the parking lots to open no later than 7:30 a.m., and Mid-America Festivals could open the gates as early as 7 a.m. at its discretion.
Davis said the county board could make a decision on Feb. 21 or wait until March 7. If a decision isn’t made to amend the conditional use permit, then the existing permit would continue to be in place unless the county commissioners take a vote to revoke it.
“Staff is recommending some decision by March 7,” Davis said.