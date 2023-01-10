U.S. Rep. Angie Craig secured $84,000 in federal funding for the Scott County Sheriff’s Department for the purchase of new safety and rescue equipment, according to press release from her office.
“With this funding, the department will have an increased ability to safely and swiftly respond to any rescue or recovery mission they undertake,” Craig, a Democrat, said in the release issued Jan. 5. “I’m proud to bring these federal dollars home to Scott County to ensure the law enforcement personnel who serve the Second District have the resources they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.”
Funds will go toward critical disaster relief and rescue equipment, allowing the department to strengthen relief and response efforts within Scott County, according to the release.
"Ensuring our communities are safe is top of mind for me as the Sheriff of Scott County,” Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said in the release. “The right equipment and technology can make a huge impact in life-saving efforts for residents in Scott County and beyond. The funding that Representative Craig helped secure for the Scott County Sheriff's Office will assist us in responding to and rescuing those who are injured or require immediate care."