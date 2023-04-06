Residents, businesses and organizations turned out for Celebrate Jordan despite a March snowstorm the day before that pushed the Twin Cities into the third snowiest winter on record.
People explored all the different things the community had to offer — from the fire department’s ladder truck to metropolitan mosquito control, all within the main gymnasium of the Jordan Community Education and Recreation Center.
The event typically draws about 1,800 people who can stroll through the various booths, or just take in the atmosphere. This was the 36th year that Jordan Schools and CERC have held the event. After a hiatus during the pandemic, the community was out in full force.