Rose Gulbranson, a behavior intervention specialist at Jordan Middle School, has been nominated for the 2021-2022 national LifeChanger of the Year award.
The award, sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, recognizes K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who make a difference in their students’ lives, according to news release issued by the organization.
Gulbranson was nominated by her colleague, Chelsey Meyer, for her ability to connect with students, according to the release.
The National Life Group Foundation is a financial services company that serves K-12 educators.