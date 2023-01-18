A Shakopee man charged with beheading his girlfriend and leaving her body on a street will use a mental illness defense during his trial, which is slated to begin Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to court filings.
Alexis Saborit is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the July 2021 death of his girlfriend, America Thayer. Authorities allege that Saborit removed Thayer's head and then threw her body out of a vehicle at a busy intersection.
According to documents filed with the court this week, Saborit has also waived his right to a jury trial.
Kyle Christopherson, communications specialist for Scott County District Court, said the trial, set to begin Jan. 18, was delayed after Saborit became infected with COVID-19.