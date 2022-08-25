In 2019 Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer pulled Officer Kris Flaten aside and asked him how the department could go about starting a police explorers program.
For about six years Flaten was a police explorer in Eagan before he “aged out” in 2018 at 21-years-old. From 2017 until he became a fully sworn police officer in 2019, he worked as a part-time community police officer with Savage, as well.
Flaten was tasked with creating a proposal for Seur to review to see if the department could create its own post.
Now, Flaten is about a month away from leading his first meeting as the post advisor for the first Savage Police Explorers Post. It also will be the only post in Scott County.
Flaten said the main goal of the program is to allow youth in the community the opportunity to learn more about law enforcement. He said the program will give youth an opportunity to see what it’s like to be a police officer before they decide on what to major in college or pursue as a career path.
“Those who are interested in law enforcement may want to explore a little bit more of what it’s like to be a police officer,” Flaten said. “They have the opportunity to get some hands-on experience.”
Flaten said that in college those who pursue a career in law enforcement may be required to do some ride alongs as part of their classes.
Through the program Flaten said they will have opportunities to attend conferences across the state or compete in competitions, which means they will not only be able to meet other explorers but also different officers, as well.
Flaten said that he sees it as a good opportunity for the explorers because besides having more opportunities to do ride-alongs for their educational purposes, it will also allow them to see what other departments are about.
Those who don’t decide on a law enforcement career will also benefit from the program, Flaten said. He said that when explorers leave the program he is hopeful they will walk away with some “good life skills.”
Not just Savage
In addition to people living in Savage, the program is also open to all Scott County residents.
Flaten said they teamed up with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office since the other communities across the county don’t have programs and it will allow people who live outside the city to participate.
“That way we can really open up the program to youth that may have an interest in law enforcement (and) they live Scott County but they don’t live in Savage,”
The program is open for those between the ages of 14 to 18 that have a GPA of 2.0 or higher. According to the recruitment flier Explorers must also possess “good moral character, be able to pass a criminal background check and attend the regularly scheduled meetings.”
Flaten said they would decide on meeting days and times once the Explorers are selected. He said that the commitment would be roughly two-hour meetings once a week.
Selection Process
Flaten said that the plan is for the department to pick up the tab for different costs associated with the program, such as uniforms, and other fees.
For the first year Flaten said they are limiting the program to eight people.
Flaten explained that the department will have a selection process that includes a background check and then an oral interview. From there selections will be made.