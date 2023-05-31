Joe Smith was brought to the hospital twice for substance abuse issues and on a third occasion he was brought in by ambulance after overdosing.
But despite the family’s best efforts to keep the adolescent safe, a typo may be what ultimately saved his life after he overdosed a second time his mother, Susan, told Southwest News Media.
(Editor’s note: Susan Smith asked Southwest News Media to change her name, along with Joe Smith’s name, as a condition of speaking with a reporter for this article. Southwest News Media agreed to protect their anonymity.)
After Joe was taken to the hospital twice, Susan was able to connect with Scott County Health and Human Services. Eventually, Joe got a caseworker.
As part of the safety plan created by the social worker and the family, Joe was supposed to be placed in the Juvenile Alternative Facility in Jordan on a 72-hour hold if he went to the hospital and was being released.
Then he overdosed shortly after, and despite pleas by his parents, medical professionals determined there was no reason to hold him. The police didn’t have a copy of the plan filed with them, so there was nothing that could be done.
A deputy, however, made a referral to the newly-formed “coordinated response team,” a group of embedded social workers within the Sheriff’s Office and the Shakopee and Savage police departments.
Jen Peterson, who is the embed social worker for the Sheriff’s Office, got the referral and accidentally typed in Joe’s last name wrong. Peterson thought he didn’t already have a case worker, so she conducted a home visit. Peterson placed an alert on the law enforcement system which informs responding deputies that there is a safety plan in place and the family is connected with coordinated response.
From the driveway of the Smith’s home, a deputy made the call to Peterson when Joe overdosed for a second time. This time, Peterson was able to help facilitate the plan after the hospital determined they wouldn’t hold him, prompting Joe to be placed on a 72-hour hold at JAF.
“It was shocking that they were actually going to listen,” Susan said.
As Susan retold the story to Southwest News Media from her living room, holding back tears, her son was receiving help at JAF.
Prior to having a coordinated responder helping, Susan felt she didn’t have enough power to keep her son safe, and was fearful her son wouldn’t get the help he needed in time due to the difficult to navigate system.
“I may have lost my son to an overdose,” Susan said. “That’s how it feels.”
That call was one of over 200 the coordinated responders have received since the program began about two months ago.
Supporting law enforcement
For years, law enforcement and Health and Human Services officials have discussed creating a program in Scott County where social workers could work directly with police assisting with different mental health crises they encounter.
Earlier this year, agreements were made with the county and Shakopee and Savage for the cities to use funds received from opioid lawsuits in order to help finance the program.
Amber Barnes, who oversees the team, said when an officer or deputy responds to a call and suspects possible issues with mental health or substance abuse, a referral is made in their computer system and the coordinated response team is notified. If the person doesn’t already have a case worker, someone from the team follows up.
One of the biggest benefits of the program, Barnes said, is the team has access to law enforcement information along with their own, meaning if one of their clients has a run in with law enforcement, they can see the information.
Previously, if officers in the participating agencies knew about an individual from numerous calls, Health and Human Services may have not known them at all.
“This program is really able to bridge that gap,” Barnes said.
As part of the program, the coordinated responders are able to help connect those suffering from a crisis with resources like mental health services referrals.
Jamison Ottum, who is the embedded social worker for the Shakopee Police Department, gave an example from this week. Police were called for someone suffering from extreme mental illness. The following morning, Ottum turned on his computer and all the information about the call was waiting for him, prompting him to contact the individual in crisis.
He went down the hall and asked Sgt. Josh Davis for him to provide an officer to respond with him, and between the two, they were able to get the individual placed on a 72-hour mental health hold.
“That’s just a response that we wouldn’t have had before this program,” Davis said.
Davis, who was part of a workgroup tasked with helping to develop the program, said it’s been successful so far.
“I’m ecstatic about the program, I’m ecstatic about the work they’ve been doing, I think it’s an awesome idea,” Davis said.
A success story for Ottum was an individual he connected with through a referral. Neighbors had called the police called on him about 30 times since the beginning of the year for issues they found to be a nuisance, but didn’t necessarily rise to the level of being a crime.
Ottum began working with him, connecting him with services like health insurance, and convinced him to see a doctor. Since May 7, the department has received just one call for the individual.
“It’s been a huge success in engaging him and letting the neighbors know we’re working on it,” Ottum said.
Helping the incarcerated
Since the program began, Katie Pierson, the social worker embedded within the Scott County Jail, has worked with 121 inmates, many of whom face barriers like lack of resources. Her primary task is helping to connect the inmates to services in order to be successful once they are released.
“It’s really connecting a lot of those dots,” Pierson said.
About 50% of the people she works with in the jail are homeless, so she works with Community Action Partnership of Scott and Carver Counties to connect the agency with the inmates every two weeks.
Previously, jail staff wanted to help, but didn’t know how to connect inmates with resources. In some cases, jail staff were letting people sleep inside the building after being released because they had nowhere to go.
Pierson said not having a place to stay after being released is a contributing factor for people reoffending, saying oftentimes if they have nowhere to go, they go back to a toxic environment, a cycle the coordinated responders hope to stop through the program by connecting the inmates with resources.
“That’s all they have, that’s all they know,” Pierson said.
Since the program began, Pierson said there have been positive responses from correctional officers and enthusiasm by clients within the jail, telling their cellmates and others about the resources available to them.
As coordinated response begins to evolve, Susan Smith said she hopes others will benefit from the program like her family did.
“I have no idea what the future holds for Joe and the rest of my family, but at least I can say I got him some help,” Susan said. “That’s something.”