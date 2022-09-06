The Scott County Commission became the latest municipality to pass a temporary moratorium on the sale of THC products following new legislation that was passed on July 1 that clarifies that small amounts of THC that is derived from hemp and can be sold as edibles.
“I am here to recommend to the board that you adopt Scott County ordinance 33,” County Attorney Ron Hocevar said.
While the legislation creates a mechanism for child-proof packaging, panel testing, an age restriction of 21 and stipulations that one edible can’t have more than 5 mg per edible or 50 mg per package, the legislation doesn’t clarify other issues that municipalities find important.
On Tuesday, the commissioners unanimously approved a one-year moratorium.
The main questions that communities are asking is what the regulations should be for licensing and zones. Hocevar said previously that the legislation is vague on whether someone would be able to open up a “popup” store at places like farmers markets.
“That’s the kind of questions that need to be answered and be clarified,” Hocevar said.
One question that was raised Tuesday was whether the moratorium would impact cities and incorporated towns within Scott County or if it’s just for townships, which are under the control of the county.
Hocevar explained that past legislation has allowed for county wide moratoriums and ordinances on different things. However, this isn’t one of those. “All the cities are on their own,” he said.
Some communities have already put in their own temporary moratoriums, including Jordan, Prior Lake, and Shakopee. Savage is expected to have a City Council workshop during its Sept. 12 meeting.
Hocevar explained that the temporary moratorium would be up to one year with the option of making it less if the commissioners come to a resolution sooner.
“You have to have a good faith discussion over the next year,” he said.
Hocevar said that during that time period it is expected that the legislature will work on clarifying the legislation.
Another issue that was raised was whether someone could still possess the THC products in a place where the temporary moratorium is in place.
Hocevar said it wouldn’t have an impact on anyone possessing the product as long as they are at least 21-years-old. He said, for example, that someone could go to a different city or town to buy the product and then bring it back home to consume.
Hocevar said it wouldn’t have an impact on the medical marijuana program or products that were legal before the July 1 legislation went into effect.