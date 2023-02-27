A lot has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in workplace environments.
On Feb. 21, the Scott County Commission received an update from various county officials about how the county is doing in a number of areas of employee relations and challenges the county faces moving forward.
“We’re here today to talk about what that workforce looks like since COVID, and how different things are since COVID,” Library Director Chris Harder said.
Work from home
At the height of the pandemic, virtually all employees that could worked from home offices. Now the question is how the county will handle working from home going forward.
Deputy County Administrator Danny Lenz said there is a struggle to balance employees wanting to have the flexibility of working from home with the reality of some work needing to be done in person.
“I think it's a struggle for us,” Lenz said. “I know we have employees who push back on being asked to come into the office.
“It's very difficult because a lot of employees want that remote capability and trying to encourage them to be in and present is a fine line between are you encouraging them and saying this is what that looks like versus telling them they need to come into the office, which is how it can feel even without telling them that.”
Commissioner Jon Ulrich asked if there are some concerns about advancement for employees who aren’t regularly at the office. He said people may be able to work remotely for some positions, but others may be more difficult if they are looking to advance.
“I think remote work might be somewhat of a dead-end type position,” Ulrich said.
In addition to those working at home, Lenz said there is a supervisory element to the new phenomenon.
“I think people are still figuring out how to supervise effectively in a hybrid environment,” Lenz said.
Hiring, referral bonuses
Last February an incentive program was approved which awards up to $2,000 after deputies, correctional officers in the jail, or 911 dispatchers work for two years in the county.
After being hired, the employee receives $500, then an additional $500 after working for one year. After two years, they are given the final $1,000. There is also a referral program where an employee can refer someone to apply and get a job within those three positions and get the same incentives.
Joan Schwarz, who works in human resources for the sheriff’s office, said time will tell as to how the bonuses are working. The bonus program was set to expire in December, but has been extended for another year.
Schwarz said there is still turnover for corrections and dispatchers, but hasn’t seen turnover for the deputies.
She said one potential solution is to help promote the referral program to all county staff, saying that only one employee outside the sheriff's office received a bonus for referring someone to work for the county.
When it comes to turnover within the department, Chief Deputy Adam Pirri said the nature of the work makes it more difficult.
“Twenty-four/seven operations are always challenging for staff,” Pirri said.
With higher turnover and unfilled positions, Pirri said it also leads to people leaving for a more structured schedule.
Pirri also said the county receives some applicants who are interested in different jobs but may not realize they have the skill set for others until they go through training.
“There's no (college) major for dispatch... It's a real special person that can do that job,” Pirri said.
Schwarz said there are multiple tests they do to try to get the best applicants.
“We’re really trying to prescreen as best as we can,” Schwarz said.
Turnover
According to the numbers provided during the presentation, Scott County saw the highest separation rate for employees since at least 2014, with 14% of employees leaving and another 3% retiring.
County officials contend it was a national trend in 2022.
“We heard a lot about over the last couple of years, 'the great resignation,'” said Danielle Fox, Deputy Health and Human Services Director.
According to exit surveys, the biggest reasons for leaving the county in 2022 were retirements, the type of work and family circumstances. It was noted how wages wasn’t a top seven factor according to the surveys, with less than 5% of employees who left mentioning it as the reason why.
Other factors in the top seven reasons for employees leaving include commute time, schedule, advancement opportunities and supervision.
Turnover numbers is an area county officials want to see improved.
Pirri said the county’s jail staff is mostly made up of employees with two years of experience or less.
“In order to stabilize our workforce and provide all the things we need to provide to the inmates and staff, having more tenured staff and lowering that turnover rate certainly would be a huge help for us,” Pirri said.
Diversity
According to data presented to the commission, 78.4% of the county's population is white, and 21.7% are Black, Indigenous and people of color. Meanwhile, 89.6% of county employees are white and 10.4% are BIPOC.
Out of the less than employees that identify as BIPOC, 2.9% identified as Hispanic or Latino, 2.9% identified as Asian, 2.2% African American or Black, 2% identified as two or more races, 0.3% identified as American Indian, and 0.1% identified as Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.
While he said some progress has been made in recent years, Lenz said there is more room to grow, and feels it should be a top priority. In 2016, 95% of the employees in Scott County were identified as white according to the study.
“We are a rapidly growing county. We are a rapidly diversifying county and it's important that our workforce better reflects the population we serve. We’re just going to be able to provide better services,” Lenz said.