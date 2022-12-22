A 6.5% levy increase was approved on Tuesday, Dec. 20 by the Scott County Commission.
As part of what commission CFO Danny Lenz characterized as a “public safety heavy” budget, the budget includes about $1.1 million out of the roughly $4.9 million overall increase to the county levy is going towards new funding to the sheriff’s office or public safety functions.
Following the recommendation of a jail study to access the needs of the jail, the budget will include $553,422 for jail staff, including eight correctional officers and four medical technicians. The budget also includes an increase of $250,000 for anticipated increases for the jail food service.
The 2023 budget accounts for a 5% health insurance increase, and a total of $1,351,798 in “position feathering” and contractual expenditure increases.
It also includes an increase of $132,000 for facilities cleaning costs, along with anticipated labor negotiation impacts.
In order to have some funds budgeted for positions once American Rescue Plan Act funds run out in 2025, Lenz said $115,000 is being allocated in the budget from local levy dollars.
Currently, a community outreach officer, criminal history writer, pre-sentence investigation writer, field probation officer, a law clerk, legal assistant, victim/witness assistant, two assistant county attorneys and two corrections officers are all being funded through the ARPA funds.
As of now, it is being proposed that all those positions remain past 2024 except for the community outreach officer, the law clerk and the two assistant county attorney positions.
Lenz noted that the county is expected to receive about $6 million in county aid from the state, which is less than was received in 2002. With the decrease, it means state aid made up more of the county overall levy than it does now.
Lenz said that since the preliminary budget was approved, the county will have an increase of $600,806 in revenue from fees after increasing fees that the county had control over.
“I think we have more work to do on that,” Lenz said.