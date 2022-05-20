Scott County Commissioner Mike Beard has announced that he will not seek re-election.
Beard, currently the board chair, represents District 3, which consists of precincts 1-4, 6-8, 12A and 12B in Shakopee.
Beard began working on the county board in January 2015. His term will end Dec. 31.
“For the 24 years and the different levels of government that I’ve been privileged to serve in — city council, state legislature, county commissioner — it’s been an awesome privilege to serve as an elected representative of the people, of my neighbors, friends and even people who aren’t my friends,” he said.
Beard cited personal reasons behind his decision, saying he wanted to spend more time with family.
“I’ve got grandkids and great-grandkids running around, my wife has retired, and the calendar keeps flipping over,” he said. “It was an honor to be the people’s representative … and I just kind of get the sense that I’ve done my part, and it’s okay for me to step back.”
“There’s a lot of good folks coming along behind me that can step up and do this job,” he added. “They’ll represent the people well, govern well, and I think we’ll be in good hands.”