The Scott County Fair returned to the fairgrounds this year with familiar attractions and brand new exhibits for visitors to enjoy.
This year’s fair took place from July 27-31 in Jordan with a variety of food vendors, carnival rides, music, animals and grandstand shows.
“We are hoping that people are ready to be out again … and hoping it will just be another fantastic year,” fair manager Erika Ediger-Connolly said ahead of the fair.
STANDOUT EXHIBITS
One of the highlights of this year’s fair is the Remembering Our Fallen exhibit. This traveling memorial is new to the Scott County Fair and honors post-9/11 military members who have lost their lives.
Guests were also able to enjoy new foods this year, with plenty of unique menu items making their fair debut. This included a Venezuelan food truck and “hot beef sundaes,” a savory play on a traditional sundae. According to the fair’s website, more than 80 vendors participated this year, offering food, art and activities.
While introducing new spectacles, the fair also brought back many popular attractions that have remained fan favorites for years.
The GoldStar Amusements carnival was one returning feature, providing multiple rides to try at the fairgrounds. The Scott County Fair’s permanent rides also added to the carnival fun: a carousel named “Amee” and a Ferris wheel named “Big Eli.”
Grandstand shows also made up much of this year’s entertainment. This year’s events included multiple car races during “Wednesday Night of Destruction,” a tractor pull and a demolition derby that “seems to pack the stands every year,” according to Ediger-Connolly.
The Miracle of Birth Center returned with its roundup of small, newborn animals for guests to see. The center first started in 2014 and has become one of the most popular fair attractions ever since. Ediger-Connolly said this year’s animals included cows, pigs, sheep, goats and lambs.
Beyond these exhibits, those attending the fair were able to indulge in other entertainment via live music on the main stage, a beer garden, arts and crafts, games and more.
LOCAL SUPPORT
Ediger-Connolly said most fair vendors this year were local, with many residing from the Twin Cities metro area. She said providing support to local vendors in Scott County has been very important to the fair as those businesses missed out on a 2020 season due to the pandemic.
“We try to help everybody out — especially coming off of 2020, where none of our vendors had the opportunity to make any money and grow their businesses,” she said. “We want to be able to support a lot of people like they support us.”
“They choose to come to our fair, which we’re very grateful for, and we want to be able to show them that, ‘Hey, we do appreciate everything and everybody that comes out here,’” she added.
She said support between the fair and local businesses is mutual and evident through looking at all the companies and organizations who choose to participate in the fair, volunteer or sponsor the five-day event.
“We couldn’t do it without the help of the community,” Ediger-Connolly said. “We are very appreciative of everybody that sponsors and everybody that volunteers.”