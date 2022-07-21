The Scott County Republican Party has censured state Sen. Eric Pratt, accusing the incumbent of allegedly breaking a promise to abide by the party’s endorsement process.
At its convention earlier this year, the county GOP endorsed Prior Lake nurse Natalie Barnes for Senate District 54, which covers Shakopee, Prior Lake, Jordan and surrounding townships.
The county party claims Pratt, who is running in a primary against Barnes, said he would abide by the endorsement. A censure is a public rebuke or expression of disapproval.
“Eric Pratt has cavalierly dismissed the will of hundreds of delegates and alternates by not abiding by the endorsement he asked to receive just because he didn’t get his way,” party spokesman Dale Even said. “This is not the type of representation Scott County Republicans deserve.”
Pratt declined to comment.
The primary election will be held on Aug. 9. Early voting started on June 24 and goes until election day.