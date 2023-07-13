The Scott County Historical Society has started a push to gather collectibles from recent decades for its upcoming exhibits.
In the last month, the historical society has centered much of its community outreach around collecting items from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.
Sarah Junod, curator of collections at the historical society, spoke to the necessity of gathering items from the last 40 years.
“History happens constantly, and we want to be able to capture stories in history as it’s happening … so we want to try to preserve objects while they’re still sort of readily available,” she said.
Junod said the historical society’s collection methods are run via a “passive policy” in which community members bring donation items to them on their own accord instead of staff actively seeking out specific items. She said donations sometimes come to them from those who are cleaning out their attics or inheriting something from older relatives.
Because of this, much of the historical society’s collection does not go beyond the 1960s in terms of recent items.
“A lot has changed in the county since the ‘60s. The county has grown a lot, the businesses have changed and it’s a lot more diverse. That story isn’t really in the collection as it stands now,” Junod said.
The historical society is collecting donations including technology, toys, games, dolls, clothing, photos, letters, journals and various memorabilia from these decades.
Beyond encapsulating the era, donated items must also have a direct connection to Scott County. Photos must also have the people, businesses and locations identified.
Junod said having context behind these items makes their historical connection that much more impactful.
“If we ask for a donation of a doll and it’s brought in by the person who used it in the ‘90s or their parents, it’ll probably be in better condition, and they might have more information about what games they liked to play with it and what it meant to them,” she said. “We have better access to the personal meanings of these objects … so we’re able to tell much richer stories and able to collect them in real time.”
Those wanting to donate items to the historical society can call 952-445-0378, email info@scottcountyhistory.org or visit its website at scottcountyhistory.org.