The Scott County Historical Society is holding a Minnesota Valley State Trail “friends group” kickoff meeting Saturday, June 11, at 12:30 p.m.
The group supports Shakopee, Scott County and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in their efforts to care for the Minnesota Valley State Trail. That includes volunteering for clean-up projects along the trail to spreading the word about future developments.
Those interested can attend the kickoff meeting to learn more about joining the group. The meeting will take place at the historical society, 235 Fuller Street S. in Shakopee.
For more information, contact the historical society at info@scottcountyhistory.org.