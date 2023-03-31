The Scott County Historical Society held a soiree in Shakopee March 25, highlighting its current exhibit around the idea of celebration and celebration-oriented clothing.
Community members first met at the historical society during the evening, allowing guests a chance to look through the exhibit, “Celebrate! Life, Love & Community in Scott County.”
The exhibit, which has been up since May 2022, focuses on the theme of celebration through clothing. Garments go as far back as the 1880s and include clothing worn at special events like baptisms, quinceañeras, weddings and proms.
“One of the things we really hope to highlight is that people would really see themselves and their friends and their family within this exhibit, which is why we have so many photos of celebrations throughout Scott County’s history up on the walls in addition to the garments that we’ve got on display,” SCHS Program Manager Annie Huberty said.
Guests gathered shortly after at Turtle’s 1890 Social Centre, enjoying an appetizer buffet, activities, trivia and a short program.
“I just really enjoyed seeing people engage with each other and with history itself,” Huberty said. “This is the first time we’ve even done something like this in a really long time, so it was great to see that initial support.”
A silent auction was also held, with funds going toward the historical society. Nine businesses from around the area participated in the auction: Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club, Coffee Ta Cream, The Cedar Cultural Center, Valleyfair, Downtown Nutrition, Next Chapter Winery, First Avenue & 7th Street Entry, River Valley Theatre Company and Bill’s Toggery.
Auction items included gift cards, wine, Valleyfair tickets and a Rock Spring Bottling Co. crate dating back to the 1940s. Over $400 was raised through the silent auction, according to Huberty.
The soiree was a project months in the making, with the historical society partnering with the Shakopee High School CAPS program. Two students worked on the event with SCHS starting in fall 2022, helping with marketing and connecting with businesses for the auction.
The exhibit will remain open through this summer as the historical society prepares for its next exhibit.