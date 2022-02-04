The Scott County Historical Society this month debuts “Museum by Mail Kids,” an interactive program that helps kids learn about Scott County history from their homes with photos, newspaper articles, crafts and activities.
The historical society partnered with the Scott County 4H Extension program to create the program for 4th-6th graders.
Every other month beginning in February, families can receive a package featuring a book of historical content and activity supplies. This year’s theme centers around Scott County and general history during the 1920s, with each package focusing on a specific category: sports, clothing, science, art, food and music.
EDUCATING THE YOUTH
Museum by Mail Kids is an extension of the historical society’s original Museum by Mail program that was tailored to adults during the pandemic.
The Museum by Mail program took place in 2021 and was a success, according to SCHS Executive Director Heather Hoagland. “We wanted a way to keep people engaged and offer a fun program when we couldn’t let them come into the museum,” she said.
While the historical society has since resumed in-person visits, Hoagland said she thought expanding the program to youth would be an exciting learning opportunity for kids and their families.
Each package contains newspaper articles, photos and stories — all pulled from the SCHS archives. Hoagland said it’s been helpful working with 4H to provide hands-on activities and crafts that make the historical information more accessible for children.
Activities range from learning to sew a pair of mittens to visiting a grocery store and comparing today’s food prices to prices from a century ago.
Hoagland said SCHS and 4H centered the themes around youth as much as possible. The craft projects are ones kids may have participated in back in the 1920s, and many photos of children show what their lives and interests were like back then.
“We’re going to lean really heavily on the photographs that we have in our archive. There’s nothing that brings history to life more than looking at someone your age from 100 years ago,” Hoagland said.
To make the program engaging, some activities include traveling around Scott County to interact with the area. For example, one program activity includes a scavenger hunt located in Jordan.
While similar programs are confined to being completed at home, the historical society hopes Museum by Mail Kids will stand out by taking families to multiple locations and educating them on all the nearby history.
“We’re living in the same places and doing a lot of the same things that people 100 years ago were doing,” Hoagland said. “One of the only ways to recognize that is by getting out and seeing the places that were important to people 100 years ago and are still important to us today.”
Each package costs $10 and can be purchased through the SCHS website. For households with multiple children, the registration link lets families select how many craft projects are needed in a package without the price increasing.
Hoagland said ten people are signed up, but she expects the number to increase as the year goes on. She also hopes to continue the Museum by Mail Kids program into the future with new themes and learning opportunities for Scott County children and their families.
“The historical society is committed to sharing and preserving history for the next generation, so we’re always looking for ways to reach out to kids and share what makes history amazing and how they’re living in history — that was definitely the reason behind Museum by Mail Kids,” she said.