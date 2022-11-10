The Scott County Historical Society has welcomed a new executive director to its organization.
Bill Mercer recently took over the position on Oct. 17. Less than one month in, Mercer is already staying busy in his executive director role and has exciting plans for the future of SCHS.
Prior to taking this job, Mercer has worked all over the country in various roles pertaining to museums and curating.
Through the years, he has garnered experience as a curator for the Cincinnati Art Museum and the Portland Art Museum. Mercer also has spent time as a director for the Montana Historical Society Museum and as an associate director for the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum in Texas.
Despite not being originally from Minnesota, Mercer said he was “sort of raised as a Midwest child” as both his parents grew up in the Midwest, and he visited relatives in the region growing up.
“There was just always this connection to place, this connection to history and this connection to family that really appealed to me,” he said about the Midwest. “I think that’s something that is attractive to me in this particular position because I see a lot of that here in Scott County.”
Mercer moved from Texas to Minnesota about a year-and-a-half ago for a different job. But wanting to get back into the administrative side of work, Mercer applied for the executive director job at SCHS when the position opened up a couple months ago.
Coming into the role, Mercer hopes to pull from his array of experiences in ways that best serve Scott County.
His many years working alongside Native communities is just one example of this.
Mercer has previously done graduate work at the University of New Mexico, completing work at the doctorate level in Native American art history. He also traveled around the country for a couple of years attending powwows while completing his dissertation on powwow clothing.
On a relationship basis, the new executive director has built connections with various tribes and communities around the country via his work at different museums.
He hopes to utilize these experiences in his new role, especially given the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community’s significant history within the region.
“There’s a rich history here. There’s a diverse heritage with different folks that have moved into the area as well as the Dakota people who have lived here historically for hundreds and hundreds of years, so I appreciated that diversity,” Mercer said.
“I’m not calling the shots,” he added about the possibility of working with the SMSC in the future. “I’m here as a resource. I’m here as a collaborator, and we will work together as much as we possibly can.”
BRANCHING OUT
While taking on a new position may seem daunting to some, Mercer is already working on ways to make the SCHS more accessible and engaging for Scott County residents.
“I think that we can do a little bit better job of letting people know we’re here … we’d really like to see if we can get a little bit more visitation here,” he said.
Mercer has some ideas in mind of how to make this a reality.
With other staff members being relatively new to their respective positions, SCHS is hosting a free meet and greet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 — an opportunity to build stronger connections within the community.
“The three of us are kind of looking at things and saying, ‘How can we reinvent this place and make it more relevant and kind of fun?’” Mercer said.
The historical society will also have a table at Holiday Fest, taking place Dec. 3 in downtown Shakopee.
Mercer has ideas in mind for future projects within SCHS. This includes a snowman sculpture contest in January on the lawn outside the building and plans to partner with Shakopee High School CAPS students on a project in the spring.
As executive director, Mercer is now also involved with the upcoming Shakopee Riverfront Cultural Trail, collaborating with city and countywide organizations through the process: Shakopee, Scott County, SMSC and Three Rivers Park District. According to Mercer, the SCHS recently received a grant from the Minnesota Historical Society and can now continue to move forward on the interpretive trail project.
With all this to come and more, Mercer said he is excited to connect with the community and welcome in a new era for the historical society.
“I’m just looking forward to being here, meeting as many people as I can and acknowledging our great cultural heritage and history here in Scott County,” he said. “My door is always open — come in, have a cup of coffee and tell some stories.”