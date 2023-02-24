The Scott County Library is running a reading challenge for Black History Month, celebrating Black authors, illustrators and stories.
“We really try to be very conscious about recognizing all of the people in our community and celebrating that,” said Lisa Pollard, Scott County Library learning and outreach manager. “So we really wanted to have something to offer for Black History Month.”
Participants set up an account through Beanstack, a company the library system partners with that encourages reading through reading trackers as well as reading challenges and programs.
The challenge is available to readers of all ages. For each hour read, participants earn a “virtual badge.”
The goal of this specific reading challenge is to read 10 hours of books by Black authors and illustrators within the month of February.
Since the start of the month, Pollard said participants have already read nearly 6,000 minutes for this challenge. “It’s good results for a challenge that doesn’t have a prize attached to it. They’ve already marked quite a bit of reading,” she said.
Books relevant to this challenge are also on display at the different Scott County Library branches, and flyers are available for people to easily sign up for the challenge.
In addition to encouraging reading, Pollard said this challenge has been a great opportunity to highlight important stories.
“It really pertains to the whole community,” she said. “Books can be such a window into another person’s experience. I think the more we understand other people’s experiences, the more we understand other people.”
The library looks to continue these reading challenges in upcoming months, and is already planning for a Women’s History Month challenge in March.
Pollard encourages Scott County residents to participate in the upcoming challenges and check out the unique reading opportunities offered at the different library branches.
“Even if you miss participating in the Black History Month challenge, continue to look for these opportunities. They will be there in the library,” she said. “We also try to have displays centered around featuring some books that you may not even think about going out and getting, but you now walk past it like, ‘Wow, that sounds interesting.’”