Workers in Scott County are currently modifying the Marschall Road Transit Station in Shakopee so that it can eventually serve as the site of a new Family Resource Center.
Earlier this year, the city of Shakopee and the county agreed to move an FRC from the Shakopee Library to the transit station.
The moving process entails making several building renovations and modifications to the transit station over the next couple of months. With the move-in date set for Feb. 1, the county has already gotten started on these changes so the center can best serve the community.
Scott County runs three Family Resource Centers, which provide residents with all sorts of support, such as parenting classes, literacy programs and legal assistance. The other two are in Savage and Jordan.
“We really see that Family Resource Centers provide a community-based way to engage kids and families and provide support for the community differently,” Scott County Child Welfare Manager Suzanne Arntson said. “So a new space offers us the opportunity to have some additional programming … and creates an increased space for us to do that work.”
RENOVATIONS
According to Scott County Project Manager Dustin Kruger, staff began renovating the transit station in early October.
The FRC will make up two floors in the building, with space available for play areas, offices, work stations, common spaces and more.
Rooms are currently being fixed up with fresh coats of paint, and new carpeting is being installed. New furniture is also a priority so that the FRC will have a variety of furniture options for the different spaces inside. Kruger said furniture will ideally be installed by the end of this month.
Beyond general improvements, Scott County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion said future building renovations also include planning out spaces that can accommodate different services and programs the FRC provides.
Updating the building’s offices is just one example, which will provide more privacy for visitors. This, along with the increased building space, can help FRC staff work with residents in a more comfortable, confidential environment.
“We will have increased opportunities to have some private conversations with families or parents in a way that was more challenging in the Shakopee Library,” Arntson said. “It was sort of one big conference room with multiple tables. In this case, we have several offices where private conversations can happen.”
“We just didn’t have that sort of space availability with the Shakopee Library, so it really increases our opportunity to have more thorough or more in-depth conversations in a really sensitive way,” she added.
The increased amount of room at the transit station also allows for staff to establish spaces for additional services. A highlight within this project is the creation of multiple children’s play areas.
“This then can give parents an opportunity to meet with, for example, a cultural navigator to look at applying for needed applications for services or support while kids are obviously still in a safe space,” Arntson said about the play areas’ benefits.
Three play areas are currently planned for the FRC. The largest play area will replace a warehouse and garage in the building.
Wold Architects has been hired to do the design work for converting this storage space into a fun, exciting space for kids. This work phase will likely take place after February.
A “teens space” and group meeting area are in the works on the second floor. Vermillion said the amount of open space on the second floor also expands options for providing classes and programs. A welcoming area will be set up on the first floor, inviting visitors into a new accommodating space.
In addition to physical renovations, this project also supports expanding service hours and providing additional resources alongside nonprofits and partner organizations, according to a county memo.
Plans upon moving in are to expand service hours to a full-time schedule of 40 hours a week.
“By moving into Marschall Road, we can expand the hours beyond just being open at the library in that meeting room that they have there,” Vermillion said. “This will allow us to be open more hours and have more activities going on at one time.”
ARPA FUNDS
These building renovations are entirely covered by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Back in March 2021, Scott County was allocated over $28.9 million in ARPA funds by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The county officially accepted this funding a few months later in July.
County staff then worked on deciding where and how the money should be used.
“Senior leadership … wanted it to be more capital-oriented, so you would see the impact to the community 10 years down the road,” Vermillion said. “It would still be here, and it would be consistent with their strategic plan regarding children and families — the entire community would benefit from it.”
Senior leadership brought around 20 projects and proposals to the county board last fall, Vermillion said. Fourteen of those projects moved forward, with the FRC being one of them.
At the county board’s Nov. 15 meeting, board members unanimously approved an amendment to the FRC project budget, setting it to $525,000.
These funds are responsible for covering construction and modifications to the building, like painting, carpeting and furniture additions. However, Vermillion said, additional ARPA funding separate from this capital money may go toward cultural navigation and soft case management for the county’s FRCs in upcoming years.