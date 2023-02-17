During the first two weeks of November, Scott County Public Health officials conducted so-called “educational visits” to 23 businesses in Prior Lake, Savage and Shakopee. According to documents obtained by Southwest News Media, nine of those businesses were found to be selling THC products, which, at the time, was against temporary moratoriums in place in all three communities.
“Several stores that were selling were unaware of the moratorium that was in place by their city or had some confusion,” Public Health Director Lisa Brodsky said in an email. “Education was done regarding the existing moratorium and an information sheet was left with each location.”
The information sheets outlined Minnesota law and local restrictions and included a phone number to call for more information. The sheet highlights how only 5 milligrams of THC is allowed in a single serving and only 50 milligrams can be sold per package under state law. Legislation passed last summer clarified that hemp-derived THC products containing .3% or less THC are allowed. Brodsky emphasized that no enforcement action was taken by the county.
Following the visits, the health agency notified city halls in all three communities of their findings. However, how those three cities chose to handle the allegations varied.
Follow up
On Nov. 16, Shakopee Police Sgt. Joshua Davis was notified of five businesses that were allegedly selling THC products during the moratorium. The next day, police visited those businesses, and two of them agreed to take their products down. Later, on Nov. 30, Davis alleges three businesses were caught selling products that violated both the moratorium and state law.
Police took no action against the businesses that complied after the Nov. 17 visit, Davis said.
In December, Shakopee passed a licensing mechanism for businesses that want to sell THC products. When a business applies for a license, the police department makes a recommendation on whether the business should receive one. A memo to the City Council indicated that police didn’t recommend giving licenses to two stores that had allegedly violated the moratorium and state law by selling THC products.
Meanwhile, a few miles away in Savage, police took a different approach that yielded different results.
Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer said that during December compliance checks, a number of stores were found to be in violation but conformed to state and local laws during follow-up checks.
“We spent additional time with them on our first and second visit explaining the moratorium and state law,” Seurer said in an email. “We checked on the businesses on the third day to make sure that they complied.”
Asked if the businesses in Savage were selling products within the legal limit, Seurer said “we have no way in testing the product(s) whether they have 5 mg or 10 mg THC, whether they are more potent, or what is exactly in the product.
“We have no way of knowing if the edible was made or packaged by a multimillion-dollar lab operating across multiple states (or) if it was created by a fly-by-night outfit operation out of someone’s basement.”
Davis said no testing has been done on the products from the accused Shakopee businesses, saying testing can be requested if the attorney’s office elects to pursue charges.
“Traditionally, the crime labs will not test THC products unless a court date is established,” Davis said.
In Prior Lake, one store was allegedly found to be out of compliance with the moratorium.
During Scott County Public Health visits, Brodsky said products weren’t checked to see whether they met legal guidelines.
“The moratorium that was put in place banned the sale of all THC products, so no THC products were legal,” Brodsky said in an email. “County staff did not examine products to see if they would be legal under state law following the expiration of the moratorium.”
Possible charges
According to Davis, three Shakopee businesses allegedly sold THC products that he says violate state law.
Davis said charges aren’t recommended formally by the police departments. “We send (the) case up for review and the (county) attorney’s office would select which statutes to charge,” he said.
He said any charges would most likely be fifth-degree possession and/or sale of a controlled substance, which is a felony.
Bringing potential criminal cases against business owners wasn’t in the original plan when inspections were conducted, Davis said. “We just wanted compliance and unfortunately, we didn’t get it from three of the businesses,” he said.
As of deadline for this article, no charges had been filed against any Shakopee businesses, according to Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar. “The cases are still under review and will not be commented on,” he said.