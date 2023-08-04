Scott County’s community gardens are continuing to grow in popularity, with more and more residents taking advantage of their various health and social benefits.
Much of this increase is due in part to Scott County Public Health and the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, also referred to as SHIP.
The SHIP health strategy helps Minnesota communities develop solutions to further promote healthier lifestyles. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, SHIP’s work has impacted all of the state’s 87 counties and 10 tribal nations through such initiatives as increasing access to healthy foods and making biking and walking a more accessible option in cities.
Grant funding through SHIP and Scott County Public Health has allowed residents and organizations to receive technical assistance and funding support to build more community gardens.
“One of the goals of the county and one of the goals of SHIP is that we really want to make gardening and growing your own healthy food very accessible to everyone, regardless of their living situation. This is why community garden spaces are so important in the community,” said Casey Steciw, SHIP community health specialist with Scott County Public Health.
In recent years, Scott County Public Health and SHIP have partnered with 17 different community gardens scattered throughout the county. These include the Shakopee Community Garden, Savage Community Garden, Mi C.A.S.A. gardens at New Creation Church in Shakopee, Master Gardeners giving gardens in Jordan and the gardens at Prior Lake’s “The Little Market That Could” farmers market.
The Savage Community Garden is one of the newest gardens in the county, currently in its second season.
The garden has already seen growth from year one, which Savage Recreation Services Manager Chris Dill said was very successful, as the number of plots has increased from 40 to 44.
“It really has been a great experience, both for us as a city and the gardeners,” Dill said. “The location has worked out well, and I think it’s certainly been a positive experience for everybody.”
This growth has also been noted at a countywide level, with Scott County’s number of individual beds growing from 150 in 2019 to 290 this year.
Dill attributes this rise in interest to the multiple social and health benefits provided via community gardens.
“I would say that it’s really benefited the community with community connections and being able to have a social aspect down at the gardens with other gardeners … I would definitely say that it has a sense of community,” he said.
He added that in the future, Savage hopes to make the garden more of a social setting by adding benches and other areas where people can sit and visit.
Steciw also highlighted the social boost gardeners get in Scott County, saying she has seen people develop friendships and share tips and advice.
Beyond the social aspects, community gardens in the county have also pushed for increased accessibility to fresh, healthy produce.
“The health and wellness aspect is something that’s very important to SHIP and to Scott County Public Health,” Steciw said. “Community gardens really increase the availability of nutritious foods and help improve food security, and increasing fruit and vegetable intake also improves mental health and social connection.”
The focus on accessibility has made its way into community partnerships as a result. Approximately 15 of the 40 plots offered at the Shakopee Community Garden are managed by the CAP Agency.
Some of these 15 are plots used by families utilizing the CAP Agency’s services. The rest of the agency’s designated plots are managed by volunteers who grow produce with plans for it to be used at the food shelf.
“It’s really important that we’re making fresh produce an option for everyone in the Shakopee community, and our partnership with CAP has really enabled that so that families that are really most in need of those garden plots and that fresh produce have access to it,” Steciw said.
Scott County Public Health funnels much of its technical assistance into helping organizations build and maintain other relationships and partnerships like these within the county, she added, serving as “community connectors.”
This is seen through gardens like the Shakopee Community Garden, which has partnerships with SHIP, the CAP Agency, the City of Shakopee, Canterbury Park and the Southwest Metro Intermediate District.
Organizations or individuals interested in starting a community garden are encouraged to contact Steciw at csteciw@co.scott.mn.us as Scott County Public Health and SHIP have grants to assist with startup costs and assistance.
“It’s a great way to make an empty space more pretty with gardening and plants, but it also has so many benefits to the community,” Steciw said. “We really find that it strengthens community ties and resilience as people find a community of other like-minded people who enjoy gardening. I think that’s why it’s become more popular throughout the years.”