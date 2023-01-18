Beginning this February, citizens and business owners will be getting a first-hand view and hands on experience of how the Scott County Sheriff’s Office works during its annual Sheriff’s Community Academy — a free, interactive, seven-week series meant to give community members a working knowledge of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office running Feb. 6th-March 27.
Sheriff Luke Hennen said the sheriff's office has been offering the free program for over 20 years to enhance law enforcement-community relationships and encourage Scott County community members to partner with law enforcement to help make Scott County a safer place, and to provide community members with a greater understanding of law enforcement functions.
"We've been doing this over 20 years with different variations over time, but generally the same philosophy," Hennen said. "As elected sheriff, one of my main goals is to make sure the community is aware of what I'm doing and what we provide."
Hennen said the academy is taught by sheriff’s office deputies and other department personnel, each showcasing their individual areas of expertise. The instruction typically combines in-class lectures with hands-on activities including live training simulations.
"We walk the community members through the different divisions of the sheriff's office. Each evening is a different theme of those areas," Hennen said. "One day we might speak to the jail division that will involve what happens there and other parts that go with it like court security. Another day will be all about emergency management and our 911 dispatch center. So, it not only covers what the dispatch center provides, but how it works."
According to the sheriff's office, each week focuses on a different area of the sheriff’s office, including:
- Support & Services Division (Investigations, Civil, Records, Task Force)
- Operations Division (Patrol, K-9, Recreational Safety)
- Emergency Management and Communications Division (911 Dispatch)
- Jail Division (Jail, Court Security, Transports)
- Volunteer opportunities
Deputies will also provide a K-9 and drone demonstration and show participants the department's evidence lab and teach them how to lift finger prints, explain how computer forensics work, according to Hennen.
"Its a great way to get community members into our building and give them first hand knowledge of what we do and to meet our people," he said. "We want to share knowledge with the community of what the role of the sheriff's office is. We are different than a police department in the way that we're structured statutorily. I think it helps people better understand the differences and the services we do provide."
The free classes will be held at the Law Enforcement Center (Sheriff’s Office) in downtown Shakopee on Monday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m., beginning Feb. 6. There will be no class on Feb. 20, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday. The series concludes with an official graduation ceremony on March 27, in which academy participants are awarded a certificate of completion signed by Hennen.
Applicants are 18 years of age or older and live, work and attend school in Scott County. Registration for the event is closed.
For more information for the 2023 Sheriff's Office Community Academy, visit www.scottcountymn.gov/sheriff under the "Community" tab or visit the webpage directly at https://scottcountymn.gov/1563/Annual-Sheriffs-Office-Community-Academy. If you have questions regarding the Community Academy, contact Sgt. John Kvasnicka at 952-496-8130 or email jkvasnicka@co.scott.mn.us.