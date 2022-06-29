Scott County, in partnership with Three Rivers Park District, has created a variety of free wellness programs that allow participants to interact with regional nature parks through a unique, artistic lens.
Annie Bunio, Three Rivers Park District parks wellness programmer, said the idea came about after the organizations looked to diversify programs that benefit participants beyond just physical health.
“We recognized that spending time outdoors is going to benefit your mental, physical and social-emotional health,” she said. “We took that and created programs that are going to reach more audiences through offering diverse programming that’s focused on slowing down and being present when engaging with nature.”
MENTAL WELLNESS
Bunio led some private wellness programs for groups in April, but the public programs first kicked off in May.
The wellness programs go beyond typical physical activities like biking and running, instead focusing on mindful activities like meditation, art and journaling.
Some physical activities are still provided through these wellness programs, including an outdoor qigong class for adults run by guest teacher Scott Stafford. The class teaches techniques for “quieting the mind and easing the body” via tai chi sequences and qigong forms modifiable for all participants.
The wellness walk is another program Bunio said is great for participants by helping them to slow down and engage in mindfulness through poetry and “five-senses meditation” while exploring the local trails.
“It’s kind of engaging your different senses as you walk through the woods … it really is about slowing down and being present,” she said.
A large focus of these programs goes beyond physicality, promoting an appreciation of mental health and creativity. This is seen through the nature journaling program and “Stories That Spark Creativity,” a family program where participants engage in an outdoor story time and follow up the story with nature-based art activities.
Wellness programs are scheduled to run year-round, with different activities offered depending on the time of year.
INCLUSIVITY
Scott County Parks Strategic Programs Manager Alysa Misfeldt said this initiative is a great way to introduce Scott County residents to the parks through beginner-friendly, low-impact programs.
“Part of my job and part of our department’s job is always looking at who’s utilizing our parks, who isn’t utilizing our parks and trying to understand why,” she said. “We do know that there are also groups in our community who aren’t really aware of our parks. They’re feeling a little overwhelmed because the regional parks tend to be larger in size, and maybe it’s something they’re not accustomed to.”
Listing transportation, finances and time, Misfeldt said there often are barriers that cause residents to not feel connected to the local parks.
She said addressing these concerns was a central priority when writing the grant for the initiative, making all the wellness programs free for participants.
“I wanted to make sure that the programs were going to be free knowing that financial barriers are a factor specifically for families,” Misfeldt said. “By making it as inclusive as possible, we’re really just trying to tell the residents of Scott County, ‘Hey, we’re trying to work for you. We’re trying to bring you out to the parks.’”
The current programs also are tailored to residents of all ages, abilities and interests: scavenger hunts and storytelling, nature journaling for people ages 10 and up, wellness walks and qigong classes for people ages 18 and up and wellness walks specifically for those 55 and older.
“We’re really trying to help increase accessibility, whether that’s a physical barrier or wanting to engage with people your own age … however we can create a welcoming space for individuals to engage in these different activities,” Bunio said.
Beyond addressing cost concerns, Misfeldt said part of this initiative is focused on connecting the parks to underserved and underrepresented residents.
“[We] work with some of our community partners that work with communities of color and communities of low income to help provide resources and bring some of our underserved and underrepresented residents in Scott County to our regional parks to experience these programs as well,” she said.
Community partners include Family Resource Centers of Scott County, a newer group in the county that provides assistance and wellness programming to families seeking aid.
While this is the first year these programs have been offered, Misfeldt said the idea of wellness programs has been in discussion since fall 2019. Scott County Parks and Trails, Scott County Public Health and Three Rivers Park District then created the county’s first pilot program in 2020, but that struggled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Availability for funding opened the following spring, and the county received grant funding in July 2021.
Over that time, Misfeldt said the regional parks in Scott County saw an increase in use throughout the pandemic, making it even more of a priority to provide programs.
The current pilot program is a grant-funded initiative lasting through June 2024. Scott County received the funding for this project, according to Misfeldt.
Throughout the pilot years, the county will be collecting feedback from participants so edits and improvements can be made. Misfeldt she has already heard positive feedback from participants, many of whom had never previously engaged in a Scott County Parks program.
“We want to make sure that our public assets are being used by everybody in Scott County and that there is a place for everyone and a way for everyone to utilize these really amazing parks,” she said.
“We have heard some great benefits that some of our residents are getting, and the goal for us is to utilize this experience to reach new communities in Scott County and hopefully build a foundation for park users in the future,” she added.