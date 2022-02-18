A rural Scott County woman pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to impersonating a man in a "bribe" attempt of a district court judge who was overseeing a child custody case.
Rebecca Anne Pieper, 40, had been charged in September with felony harassment by false impersonation in the incident, in which the Scott County judge overseeing a custody case between Pieper and a man described as her ex-boyfriend received a note, purportedly from the man.
According to a criminal complaint, the note, sent in January 2020, appeared to have been signed by the man in typed characters that read “I am asking that you take a major step in my case, impose actions, and you will get $5,000.00 cash.” An investigation revealed that the note had allegedly been sent by Pieper.
Under the petition to plead guilty that Pieper entered, she would be sentenced on a misdemeanor with the defense and prosecution arguing over a one- or two-year probationary period. A 90-day jail sentence would be stayed during the probation. Pieper would also be ordered to complete a mental health evaluation and anger management and have no contact with the man.
Pieper, of Louisville Township, was working as a police officer in Olivia, in Renville County, at the time of the incident. She has since left the department.
As part of the plea deal, the prosecution would not seek charges for a separate incident in Le Sueur County or for a complaint made to the Minnesota Department of Labor against the man. The nature of that complaint was not disclosed.
The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office handled the prosecution to avoid a conflict of interest since the judge involved in the case, Paula D. Vraa, is chambered in Scott County.
The attorney listed for Pieper, Jill Anna Brisbois, of Minneapolis, did not immediately return a call for a request for comment.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Also on Feb. 17, in a separate but related case in Dakota County, Pieper pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for allegedly sending an anonymous package to the same judge and to the man’s lawyer. According to court documents, a lewd comment was inscribed inside the package along with “a large chocolate item molded in the shape of male genitalia.”
As part of that petition to plead guilty, a count of harassment would be dropped and a 90-day jail sentence stayed for one year. Pieper would also be ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and anger management and agree to have no contact with the judge.
Pieper was placed on administrative leave from the Olivia Police Department last October and resigned in November, according to Olivia City Administrator Dan Coughlin. She joined the force part-time in May 2020 and was offered a full-time position in July 2021.
Coughlin wrote in an email to Southwest News Media that the city was unaware of the cases involving Pieper at the time she was hired because they were preliminary, active investigations being done outside their region for background checks.
“Pieper’s service during her time with Olivia was noteworthy. She was successful in securing grants for the department, did a nice job with public outreach efforts, and during her brief tenure she received a lifesaving award for her assistance with a resident who was in medical crisis,” Coughlin wrote. “I find it sad, unfortunate and troubling that Pieper’s alleged past actions and choices have caused an otherwise promising career to go in a negative direction.”
Pieper also worked with the Danube Police Department for a short time in 2017, according to a petition she filed in April 2017 for an order of protection against the man she was accused of impersonating. That petition was denied in May 2017.
Sentencing in the Scott County case has been scheduled for April 27. A sentencing date has not been set in the Dakota County case.
According to court records:
The judge overseeing Pieper’s custody case and the man’s lawyer both received the packages with the obscene contents around January 2020. The judge also received the “bribe” from the man who Pieper was allegedly impersonating.
After the judge reported the packages to law enforcement, she told them it was odd for the man to attempt to bribe her since her last ruling had been in his favor and that Pieper had been accused of forging his name before.
Investigators found two charges on Pieper’s credit card from two websites that offer the same gag gifts that were sent, according to the complaint. Those charges aligned with the prices of the packages on the site.