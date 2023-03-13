The Scott Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a free raingarden workshop at Spring Lake Township Hall on April 12.
The introductory workshop will provide information on how to build raingardens and examples of previous raingardens built in Scott County. The course will be taught by Scott SWCD Natural Resource Specialist Meghan Darley and Scott SWCD Resource Conservation Technician Hannah Plonsky.
Raingardens help property owners create native pollinator habits and collect stormwater runoff. They can also help mitigate water pollution by filtering pollutants, like wetlands, before they reach lakes, streams and ponds, and can be tailored to whatever spot they’re placed.
The workshop is free, but an RSVP is required. Residents can RSVP on the Scott SWCD website under their news and events tab at scottswcd.org. The workshop will be at the Spring Lake Township Hall, 20381 Fairlawn Ave. in Prior Lake.