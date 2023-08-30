The Scott Watershed Management Organization is inviting the public to a seminar on shallow lakes Oct. 11 at the Mystic Lake Event Center.
The educational event will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
According to a press release from the SWMO, the in-person event is perfect for lakeshore homeowners, nature enthusiasts, fishermen and anyone interested in learning more about shallow lakes.
During the seminar, guests can learn about the characteristics of shallow water ecosystems as expert speakers share their knowledge and experiences. Guests will also have the opportunity to engage in interactive sessions, ask questions, and network with fellow attendees.
According to the press release, the evening will be broken into two sections.
To start, Joe Bischoff from Barr Engineering will give a presentation on shallow lake ecology, going into detail about how a shallow lake acts differently than a deep lake, shallow lake dynamics (nutrients and algae, vegetation and fisheries), and user expectations.
Then Steve McComas from Blue Water Science will talk about lake management strategies, including evaluating lakes, projects that help improve water quality, techniques that homeowners can practice to protect their land, and larger collaborative efforts, according to the release.
Refreshments and appetizers will be provided to guests free of charge.
The seminar is free, but an RSVP is required. RSVP via PromoTix, at scottswcd.org under the “News & Events” tab or by contacting Shelby Roberts at 952-492-5448 or email sroberts@scottswcd.org