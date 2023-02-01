When Pam Selvig was hired as Scott County Social Service Supervisor in 1999, a gallon of gas was $1.22 and inflation was 2.19%, she told a crowd at the Scott County Government Center on Jan. 17.
Over the course of 23 years, a lot has changed. The newest change will be a new Scott County Director of Health and Human Services after Selvig retired at the end of January.
“What can I say, it has been a great run,” Selvig said during her retirement speech. “Scott County has been a wonderful place to work, and I have so much to be thankful for.”
After receiving her bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire and a master's degree from the University of Minnesota, Selvig began working at the Hubert Humphrey Job Corps Center in St. Paul. In 2003, four years after becoming social service supervisor for the county, Selvig was awarded the Excellence in Supervision Award.
For about a decade, Selvig served as the Scott County Social Services Manager/Director. During her tenure, she was awarded a Meritorious Service Award for her excellence in management.
“Through Pam's leadership, the division undertook a multi-year initiative to change the practice model for child welfare services in Scott County,” Scott County administrator Lezlie Vermillion said on Jan. 17. “This shift was moving us away from investigation and intervention to one focused on partnerships with families, safely preventing out-of-home placements and preserving families.”
Selvig served as Scott County Director of Health and Human Services for more than seven years. Vermillion said there were many accomplishments under Selvig’s leadership including the creation of Treatment and Veteran’s Courts, creation of Family Resource Centers and Transitional Homes, construction of Intensive Residential Treatment Center and upgrade of the Mental Health Center, among others.
“Pam is a fierce advocate for HHS. But beyond the projects and the programs, Pam also worked across lines to meet the bigger county objectives and goals,” Vermillion said. “One of the items our county should be the most proud of is the ability of our leadership team to work across traditional borders for the overall goals of the county and Pam helped create that atmosphere.”
Selvig during her speech noted that the work performed by Health and Human Services isn’t always understood or supported by leadership or the public.
“This has not been my experience; I have appreciated the continued support of the board and of administration,” Selvig said.
Selvig said she is thankful for the leadership team she worked with over the years, saying the current leadership team in Scott County Health and Human Services are some of the best in the state.
“They are gifted, creative, committed leaders and have made my job look easy," she said. "This team makes me laugh, provides unwavering leadership to their respective departments, and (has) made Scott County a wonderful place to work.”
Barb Dahl and Suzanne Arntson, two employees who worked for Selvig for close to two decades, gave emotional speeches as well, mostly in regards to her leadership.
“COVID — who in a million years thought we’d be dealing with a global pandemic?” Arntson said. “Pam, like no other, you led the way. You embraced the change, worked to partner with (Public Health) to serve our community with vaccines, and perhaps most importantly, modeled how we can all work remotely."
So what’s next for Selvig?
“I look forward to this next chapter with more time for family, the grandkids, at the cabin and new adventures with my A team and golf buddy,” Selvig said.
Dahl, who previously served as Scott County Social Services Director, will be taking over for Selvig.