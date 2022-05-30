Shakopee city councilor Jody Brennan announced May 27 that she will run for the District 3 commissioner’s seat on the Scott County Board.
The position is currently held by Commissioner Mike Beard, who recently announced he will not seek re-election. Beard has held the position since January 2015.
District 3 consists of precincts 1-4, 6-8, 12A and 12B in Shakopee.
“I think there’s so many things that the city and the county do in collaboration. I think this is just a good stepping stone and a good next step for me to take,” Brennan said.
Brennan has served on the Shakopee City Council since January 2019. She also works as president of the Economic Development Authority and works on the Shakopee Public Utilities Commission.