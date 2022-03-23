A Shakopee man accused in the grisly death of his girlfriend appeared in Scott County District Court on Wednesday and was ruled competent to stand trial, though he will undergo further psychological testing.
Alexis Saborit, 42, is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the July 2021 death of his long-time girlfriend, America Thayer. Authorities allege that Saborit beheaded Thayer and threw her body out of a vehicle in front of onlookers at a Shakopee intersection.
In court Wednesday, public defender Michelle McLean requested that Saborit be examined for mental illness or cognitive impairment at the time of the incident. District Judge Caroline Lennon ordered a May 25 hearing on the defense request.
Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar declined to comment on the case since it was ongoing and McLean did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Saborit has been in custody in the Scott County Jail since his arrest in July.
According to a criminal complaint, Saborit allegedly told investigators that he killed Thayer after she told him she wanted to end their relationship.
Several people testified to the grand jury — which handed down the first-degree murder charge — that they had witnessed the incident, and cell phone video footage of the murder was recorded from inside a nearby residence, according to court documents.
Saborit had been in trouble with the law before the alleged murder of Thayer.
He was convicted of assaulting Thayer at a Chaska bar in 2017, court documents show, and sentenced to four years of probation.
The charging document in that case revealed that Saborit was also twice convicted of domestic abuse in 2011 in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. A Jefferson Parish District Court clerk confirmed the existence of those cases. A public records request Southwest News Media filed with the parish court on Tuesday for documents in that case was pending.