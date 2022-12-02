Award-winning opera singer and Shakopee native Andrea Lynn Cianflone will be performing several singalong concerts during the holidays at The Social Exchange Co. in Shakopee.
Cianflone, who grew up in Shakopee and graduated from Eden Prairie High School and St. Olaf College, will be accompanied by Emmy Award-winning composer and pianist Aldo.
The performances of the concert—the "Be Delighted Annual Holiday Worldwide Singalong"—are scheduled for Dec. 11 (2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.); Dec. 14-15 (7:30 p.m.); Dec. 17-19 (7:30 p.m.) and Dec. 21-23 (7:30 p.m.).
General admission is $35 per person at the venue or $30 if ordered in advance at the production's website. For military personnel, seniors 65 years and over and students 16 years and younger, tickets are $25.
The Social Exchange Co. is located at 230 1st Ave. E., Shakopee.