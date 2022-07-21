A Shakopee teenager has been chosen to perform in a Circus Juventas summer show in St. Paul.
Will Slater, 14, will perform in “Confetti,” which follows time travelers as they experience over 600 years of circus history, according to a release from the circus. Sixteen shows will be held in the permanent big top in St. Paul from July 29 to Aug. 14.
According to the release, Slater said “the vault mini and unicycle acts are going to be the most exciting to see from an audience’s perspective.” He also said he can’t wait to show the difficult acts he has been working on.
For more information, visit circusjuventas.org/summer-show-2022/