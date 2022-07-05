A juvenile riding a bike died July 1 in Cedar Lake Township after being struck by a vehicle.
At 7:14 p.m. the Scott County Sheriff’s Office received the report of the crash, near Zachary Avenue and 260th Street East. The child, whose name and age have not yet been released, was found deceased at the scene, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.
Shortly after emergency services arrived, a 72-year-old Lakeville man allegedly told police he had struck the victim with his truck. "He stated he was driving eastbound on 260th Street East when he left the roadway and later realized he struck the victim," the press release stated.
The man was arrested and taken to Scott County Jail, booked on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.
A Sheriff’s Office press release stated that deputies allegedly detected an odor of alcohol coming from the man, and heavy front-end damage was seen on his truck.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol.
“Our hearts are broken for a family who lost their child yesterday,” Sheriff Luke Hennen stated in a press release.