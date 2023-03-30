Siwek Lumber of Jordan has a new vice president, marking the start of another generation of family ownership of the business.
Jason Pranghofer was promoted to vice president earlier this year. He, along with treasurer Samantha Siwek, who was also recently promoted, represent the fourth generation of the Siwek family to own and operate Siwek Lumber since the company was founded in Minneapolis in 1933.
According to Dave Siwek, an owner, Pranghofer and Samantha Siwek have helped modernize Siwek Lumber by updating technology, computer systems and GPS tracking for deliveries.
“(They’ve) done all these things to bring (Siwek Lumber) to another generation,” Dave Siwek said. “They’ll help continue those generational relationships we have with homeowners, contractors and industrial customers.”
Pranghofer, a nephew of Dave Siwek, started working in the family business at the Minneapolis location, which is operated by Dave Siwek’s brother but is separate from the Jordan operations. Between 2000-2010, Pranghofer worked for several different building supply companies before coming back to Siwek Lumber in 2010.
Pranghofer said his goal is to have Siwek Lumber uphold and tune its status quo while growing its homeowner customer base.
“We rely a lot on people shopping locally,” Pranghofer said. “We want to keep the same business and fine tune our core customer base, as well as attract homeowners who buy a deck, a roof, and things like that.”
To help with that, Pranghofer has helped to grow Siwek Lumber’s online presence. Along with Samantha Siwek, they have updated the computer system and technology they use in the business to help streamline ordering operations and delivery. They also helped Siwek Lumber expand into Le Sueur in 2020.
Siwek Lumber celebrates its 90th year in business in 2023. Even with the craziness of the last several years, Dave Siwek said the company is versatile and resilient to whatever comes its way.
“We started out in a market that was in a worldwide depression and in the last 90 years we’ve seen all kinds of crashes, wars, pandemics, high interest rates and several fires,” Dave Siwek said. “We’re pretty resilient.”