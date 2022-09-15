Music lovers of the 70s and 80s, take note!
St. John the Baptist Catholic School dads will be hosting “Rock the Lot” on Saturday, Sept. 17, in the church parking lot located at the corner of Broadway and Second Street in downtown Jordan.
“Wreckless,” an area cover band led by Cary Havlicek, the former music instructor at St. John’s, will be playing from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Famous Dave’s pulled pork sandwiches will be available for purchase. Craft beer will be provided by Roets Jordan Brewery and Voyageur Brewing Company for those who are age 21 and over.
“Rock the Lot” should be a great kickoff for the church’s annual Fall Festival that takes place the following day, according to Mitch Dorr, school principal. He notes that the event has been in the planning stages for nearly a year, following a suggestion by Father Neil Bakker, pastor at St. John’s.
Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair since there is no seating provided in the parking lot.