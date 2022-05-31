Three long-time educators in the Jordan Public Schools retired at the end of the school year.
The three are Lauralie Axtell, Colleen Chambers and Brian Gustafson.
Axtell, an early childhood special education teacher at Jordan Early Learning Services, worked in the district from 2007-2022. Chambers, who was with the district from 2002-2022, taught physical education at Jordan Middle School. Gustafson, meanwhile, worked for the district from 1990-2022, serving as dean of students at Jordan High School.