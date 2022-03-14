A transportation bill passed by the U.S. Congress has over $1.1 million for a pedestrian underpass that would be built as part of an improvement project at the interchange of U.S. Highway 169/State Highway 282/County Road 9 in Jordan.
President Joe Biden was expected to sign the bill, which passed by both the House and Senate on Friday.
The project has received widespread support from Minnesota's congressional delegation, including Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. It also has the backing of current and former Jordan city councilors, current Scott County commissioners and two state lawmakers who represent the region: Rep. Tony Albright and Sen. Eric Pratt.
Mayor Mike Franklin thanked supporters for bringing a needed walkway to a busy part of town. “The success of this funding is due to the work of many over the past decade,” he said in a news release.
U.S. Highway 169 cuts through Jordan, separating more than 700 homes from businesses and forcing pedestrians to either brave traffic at a larger signalized intersection or trek along flood-prone footpaths under a nearby bridge over Sand Creek.
The city has been seeking funding to construct a pedestrian underpass since 2010.
The city is working on the final design of the project, though the staging and phasing of the full construction has yet to be worked out, according to City Administrator Tom Nikunen.
Construction must start by August 2024, per federal funding requirements for the project. The city is working with Scott County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation to meet that timeline, Nikunen said.