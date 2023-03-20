A verdict in the trial of a Shakopee man accused of killing his girlfriend was expected to be announced March 22 in Scott County District Court.
Alexis Saborit, 43, pleaded not guilty because of mental illness after he was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of America Thayer. He waived his right to a jury trial and instead will let Judge Caroline Lennon decide his fate.
Because of scheduling conflicts, a verdict is being given later than usual for a court trial. Under Minnesota law, a verdict must be reached within seven days after the conclusion of a court trial, but Saborit waived this right to allow the court more time to decide.
Saborit has been in custody since 2021, when he was arrested on suspicion of Thayer’s death after her decapitated body was thrown out of a moving vehicle in downtown Shakopee. Prosecutors allege that DNA evidence and fingerprints recovered from Saborit’s clothes matched those of Saborit and Thayer.
Saborit underwent psychological tests last summer at the behest of his defense team and in October was found competent to stand trial. His plea hearing was held Nov. 22.
The penalty for first-degree murder is life in prison while the second-degree murder charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years, according to state sentencing guidelines.
In 2017, Saborit was convicted of assaulting Thayer in a dispute at a Chaska bar and was sentenced to four years of probation.