The Jordan VFW and Auxiliary will be distributing poppies Friday, May 12, at local businesses in Jordan.
Poppies are a traditional symbol in remembrance of military members who have died while in service. Poppies for fallen service members have their origins in World War I and the poppies fields of the Western Front.
Residents are invited to make a donation to the VFW. The donations assist in sending care packages overseas, supporting local VA homes and clinics and helping veterans receive service dogs.