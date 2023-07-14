Wellness in the Parks, the countywide initiative encouraging residents to experience the mental, social and emotional benefits of parks, has partnered with the Family Resource Centers to provide a summer series of free events for families.
The initiative is a multi-year pilot program that debuted last year and is currently grant-funded through June 2024. It is a partnership between Scott County and Three Rivers Park District.
The summer series has featured various local parks in the county, with the events taking place June 2 at Lions Park in Shakopee, July 14 at Huber Park in Shakopee and Aug. 4 at Lagoon Park in Jordan.
“Since a goal of ours is really bringing these free opportunities to communities who are looking for assistance, and the Family Resource Centers are serving those communities, it’s a great way to promote our opportunities for those communities,” said Alysa Misfeldt, strategic programs manager for Scott County Parks and Trails in partnership with Three Rivers Park District.
The Family Resource Centers have taken the initiative to promote these wellness events to the families they serve.
“We are partnering and integrating with Three Rivers Park District, especially to reach potentially populations that have been traditionally either underserved or not reached in terms of either race, ethnicity or because of influences of poverty,” Scott County Health and Human Services Deputy Director Suzanne Arntson said.
Nikki Hallberg, the county’s community prevention response supervisor, added that the centers have worked on getting families involved with the programs and supporting them when they do get involved.
One example of this was during last fall’s wellness events, when the Family Resource Centers provided hat and mittens to families participating in the outdoor activities.
While Wellness in the Parks does have the summer series underway with the Family Resource Centers, the initiative takes place year-round with an array of events. These include everything from somatic yoga to wellness walks and trail tours.
Now well into year two of the pilot, the county has moved into a new stage of expanding the program.
Misfeldt said in year one, they were focused on increasing awareness of the program, promoting the idea that parks could be used for wellness and not just active recreation, and gauging interest in the different programs offered.
Year two, on the other hand, is all about “strengthening and expanding the community partnerships,” she said.
“We really wanted to make sure that this initiative and this work was really grounded in community partnerships because a major goal was providing these types of opportunities to our underserved communities,” Misfeldt added. “Our community partners are the ones who are really in tune with those communities, and so we wanted to make sure we were engaging with them in an authentic way and not duplicating any sort of resources or kind of programs that are available already.”
The partnership with the Family Resource Center, beginning last year, is one of these. The county has also created new partnerships, including with the Southwest Metro Intermediate School District.
Looking at year two compared to year one, Misfeldt said the Wellness in the Parks events have created repeat park users out of once first-time visitors. Residents who initially tried out a wellness program have returned later on to try out a different program, rent equipment or explore new park locations.
“Not only have we heard positive feedback about the program itself and the benefits they’ve had for stress release or community building or general information gathering, but it has encouraged folks to take better advantage of these regional facilities that in some cases they didn’t even know existed, even though they lived close by,” she said.