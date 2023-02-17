Jordan CERC

The Jordan Community Education and Recreation Center or CERC is the home to the District Offices and various community resources.

 Photo Courtesy of Jordan Public Schools

On Apr. 11 Jordan residents can vote on a bond referendum for Jordan Public Schools for facility improvements in schools.

What’s on the ballot: The school district seeks to bond for $34.99 million dollars for:

  • Improved secure access at the high school and elementary school
  • Increasing and updating classroom spaces at the elementary school
  • A new gymnasium at the elementary school
  • Expanding the elementary school for space and flow needs
  • Deferred maintenance costs for HVAC systems and windows

When can you vote: You can vote in person Apr. 11 at the District Offices/CERC, 500 Sunset Dr. The poll is open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Residents can also vote absentee early at the District Offices between Feb. 23 and Apr. 10 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Feb. 23, Mar. 9, Mar. 16, Mar. 23 and Apr. 4. There is no absentee voting on Good Friday, Apr. 7.

Where can you find additional information: On the Jordan Public Schools webpage in the About Us tab, there is a section called “Referendum 2023.” There you can view a sample ballot, more details about proposed capital improvements and diagrams about renovations, as well as use a property tax calculator.

