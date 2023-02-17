On Apr. 11 Jordan residents can vote on a bond referendum for Jordan Public Schools for facility improvements in schools.
What’s on the ballot: The school district seeks to bond for $34.99 million dollars for:
- Improved secure access at the high school and elementary school
- Increasing and updating classroom spaces at the elementary school
- A new gymnasium at the elementary school
- Expanding the elementary school for space and flow needs
- Deferred maintenance costs for HVAC systems and windows
When can you vote: You can vote in person Apr. 11 at the District Offices/CERC, 500 Sunset Dr. The poll is open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Residents can also vote absentee early at the District Offices between Feb. 23 and Apr. 10 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Feb. 23, Mar. 9, Mar. 16, Mar. 23 and Apr. 4. There is no absentee voting on Good Friday, Apr. 7.
Where can you find additional information: On the Jordan Public Schools webpage in the About Us tab, there is a section called “Referendum 2023.” There you can view a sample ballot, more details about proposed capital improvements and diagrams about renovations, as well as use a property tax calculator.