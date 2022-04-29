A Wisconsin woman died after a two-vehicle crash that happened April 17 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 169 and State Highway 282 in Jordan, according to the State Patrol.
Robin Elaine Matthys, 56, of Cumberland, Wis., died April 21 at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where she was taken after a vehicle she was in collided with another vehicle. The cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries, according to Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
According to the State Patrol, Matthys was a passenger in a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 169 when it collided with a vehicle that had stopped for a stoplight at the intersection.
The driver of the vehicle Matthys was in, along with the other driver and four passengers in that vehicle, sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Road conditions were wet, all parties were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol was not listed as a factor, according to the State Patrol.