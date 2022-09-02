A 24-year-old Hamel woman has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly taking her infant son during a parental visitation at the Scott County Government Center on Tuesday.
Zenitra Zaphorah Forester was charged Wednesday in Scott County District Court on one count of kidnapping. Forester is the noncustodial mother of the 9-month-old boy.
According to the criminal complaint, Forester had a scheduled visitation with her son around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Scott County Government Center, located in Shakopee.
During the visitation, Forester allegedly took her son and ran out of the building.
Court documents report that a Scott County Child Protection Services worker chased after Forester but lost sight of her after several blocks. Deputies and officers also could not locate the two when searching the area.
At approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office located Forester and her son at a residence in Hager City, Wisconsin. The child was found unharmed and safe. He was taken by child protection workers and is currently being cared for at a local children’s hospital, according to court documents.
The child was put on a health and safety hold with the Shakopee Police Department Aug. 26, following allegations from the child’s father that Forester had thrown her son on the ground and punched him. The hold was set to expire Wednesday, with a court hearing also scheduled for the same day.
Court documents state CPS reported that Forester could not provide the basic needs of the child, was homeless and had not been taking her medication for a mental health diagnosis she received last August.
Forester was in custody in Wisconsin and awaiting extradition to Minnesota.