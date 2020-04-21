To say the last month has been hectic for Paige Pitlick would be an understatement.
Pitlick, a 2016 Jordan graduate and a senior pitcher for the University of Minnesota-Crookston softball team, was preparing for a spring break trip to Florida with the Golden Eagles softball team when her world (along with everybody else’s) was turned upside down.
Pitlick and the Golden Eagles were set to go to Florida for an eight-game spring break trip when they learned the trip was canceled because of COVID-19.
Even though the trip was canceled, the season was still on at that time and Pitlick and the Golden Eagles went to practice that day. But after a two-hour practice the University of Minnesota-Crookston closed the campus for a couple days and sent everyone home.
Pitlick packed up some of her things and went home to Jordan for what she thought would be just an extended spring break.
“I went home that Friday and thought it was just going to be a couple of days, but then we got word on the following Tuesday that it (the softball season) was canceled,” Pitlick said. “Then, we got an email to move out within a couple of hours. So we had a lot to deal with in a matter of hours, which was shocking and distressful to say the least.”
Pitlick and family quickly drove to Crookston to pack up the rest of her things and come home to Jordan to wrap up her senior year through online classes. Besides taking online classes, Pitlick is also working at CVS Pharmacy in Shakopee as a pharmacy technician — a job she has held since 2017.
“Life right now for me without softball and online classes is pretty hectic,” Pitlick said. “I love being able to get out of the house and do my part during this change in normalcy, so I am very lucky to be classified as an essential worker. I work a lot of hours at the pharmacy, so right now I don’t have a lot of time to work on my online classes, but I’m making it work. There’s only a couple weeks left until finals, so I’m just trying to grind it out. It is weird being back in Jordan this time of year, but it almost feels like summer break just came early.”
She continued, “I don’t think I have totally processed the fact that softball is over, but one of these days it will and it is going to be tough. I have definitely been relying on running and working out to cope about most things and then other things my teammates, family, and friends have been there to support me and all of us through this. So I am very lucky to have people like that in my life.”
One of best
While her senior softball season was cut short, Pitlick made a big mark on the Golden Eagles softball program.
“Paige has been an incredible leader for us and just her presence would heighten our team,” Golden Eagles head coach Travis Owen said. “Combine that with the strides of improvement she has made over the years and we couldn’t have asked for more.”
In the three-and-a-half seasons of pitching for Crookston, Pitlick broke the school’s all-time strikeout record for a pitcher and helped the team to a program best number of wins in 2019.
“It’s hard to summarize the last four years at Crookston and being able to play softball, but the first things that come to mind are ‘life-changing,’ ‘priceless,’ and ‘grateful,’” Pitlick said. “It has been life-changing to be able to get an education from one of the best universities in the nation. The personal education and staff that truly care for you is something that students cannot pass up. The memories and lessons I have learned both on and off the field are priceless.”
Last year, the Golden Eagles won a program best 13 games with Pitlick earning six of those wins on the mound.
This year she became Crookston’s most prolific pitcher in terms of strikeouts when she struck out 13 batters on Feb. 29 in a 1-0 loss to Pittsburg State. She finishes her career a top the Crookston strikeout record books with 214 career strikeouts.
“Paige would always have great energy when she pitched,” Owen said. “She wanted to do the best job she could for the team and contribute positively. Pair that attitude with the movement and improved speed she had developed and it becomes no surprise she could set both the single season and career program strikeout record for us.”
She also holds the top spot in lowest earned run average in a season (2020, 2.24), most strikeouts per game (2020, 9.88), and most strikeouts in a season (2019, 100).
“The athletes that I have been fortunate to play with and meet over these past four years have honestly been the best part of it all,” Pitlick said. “Those are the kind of connections and memories that I cannot trade for anything. For all of these things, and others that I don’t even know yet are attributed to my experience at the University of Minnesota-Crookston, I am forever grateful to the university, staff, and students that make up what it is to be a Golden Eagle.”
What’s next?
While the NCAA granted 2020 senior spring student-athletes another year of eligibility to play one more season Pitlick will not be back on the mound for the Golden Eagles in 2021.
After she graduates from Crookston in May, she will move on to the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy in the fall.
“I am so grateful for the NCAA to grant this additional year to all spring sport seniors, and hoping that this predicament works out for everyone affected, but I just cannot put my life post-graduation on hold when I already have it all set up for that next step,” she said. “I have thought about it, and all of the options that are available just do not and cannot outweigh my plan that I have been working toward for four years now. The experience I have been fortunate enough to have at UMC was very tempting to go back to for one final year, but my time there is done as a student.”
She already has an apartment picked out in Dinkytown and hopefully will get to move into this fall to start her graduate school work.
“The doctorate of pharmacology program is four years long, but I am hoping to do a residency for a little bit and those time spans differ,” Pitlick said. “After I graduate, I plan to be an emergency room pharmacist. I love the fast pace, high-risk, intense environment followed by the regular rounds on the floors for the in-patients. I really enjoy the foundation of the routine with the varied situations that the emergency room sees day-in and day-out. And during all of this chaos, it just makes me want to get into the field that much faster to do my part in us getting through this.”