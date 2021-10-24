Juneteenth declared official holiday for City of Burnsville
Christine Schuster
Christine Schuster is a reporter for the Savage Pacer.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now
Articles
- City of Shakopee taking public suggestions regarding new Huber Park playground
- Belle Plaine woman dies following motorcycle crash on County Road 40
- Family business Lano Equipment celebrates 75 years
- Outdoors enthusiast remembered at regional trail ribbon cutting
- Oct. 25 Eastern Carver County Schools board meeting to follow new procedures
- Remember When: Oct. 23, 2021
- Nonprofit raises $350,000 for Vietnam veterans at Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club
- A look into Hoċokata Ti's impact
- Section 6A Boys Soccer: Creative, explosive, Southwest Christian is headed to state
- Obituary for Douglas A. Berg