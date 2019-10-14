The Cuzzy’s Costume 5K & Little Goblin’s 1/4 Mile Run is Saturday, Oct. 26.
The 5K race will follow a path through Chaska. Following the 5K, there will be a short race for kids. “This run will not be officially timed, although a display clock will show time,” states a press release. “Parents are welcome to run with their son or daughter.”
The packet pick-up starts at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at Cuzzy’s Brick House, 2880 Chaska Blvd., Chaska.
The 5K Costume walk/run begins at 9 a.m.; followed by the Little Goblin’s Costume Fun Run at 10 a.m.; awards and prizes at 10:15 a.m.; and post-race activities at 11 a.m.
The event is $35 for the 5K; and $20 for the kids run. Some of the proceeds will go to Flags & Honor of Minnesota, and food will be collected for Bountiful Basket Food Shelf.
More info at www.solemotionrace.com.