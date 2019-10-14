The Cuzzy’s Costume 5K & Little Goblin’s 1/4 Mile Run is Saturday, Oct. 26.

The 5K race will follow a path through Chaska. Following the 5K, there will be a short race for kids. “This run will not be officially timed, although a display clock will show time,” states a press release. “Parents are welcome to run with their son or daughter.”

The packet pick-up starts at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at Cuzzy’s Brick House, 2880 Chaska Blvd., Chaska.

The 5K Costume walk/run begins at 9 a.m.; followed by the Little Goblin’s Costume Fun Run at 10 a.m.; awards and prizes at 10:15 a.m.; and post-race activities at 11 a.m.

The event is $35 for the 5K; and $20 for the kids run. Some of the proceeds will go to Flags & Honor of Minnesota, and food will be collected for Bountiful Basket Food Shelf.

More info at www.solemotionrace.com.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you