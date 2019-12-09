The Salvation Army unveiled a new way to donate money this Christmas season. It’s with your phone. All the iconic red kettles are equipped with both Apple and Google Pay for people who don’t carry cash. Just “bump” or scan your phone at any red kettle location.
That doesn’t mean The Salvation Army is giving up on cash completely. “Data shows people continue to pay cash,” Dan Furry, The Salvation Army's Northern division's public relations and communications director, said. Putting a couple of dollars into one of the red kettles is something people grew up doing, he said.
“Dollars and coins aren't a thing of the past, but electronic pay is the way of the future,” Furry said. The Salvation Army is trying to make the donation process easier. For some people that is though digital donations. An added benefit is that donors get a receipt emailed to them.
Donation reports have already been coming in. The option for Apple or Google Pay “seems to be working successfully,” Furry said.
Willie Barnes, a bell ringer at the Walmart Supercenter in Shakopee, thinks there needs to be more awareness for the new donation method. From what he’s seen people are “sticking to cash,” Barnes said.
Even with the addition of “Kettle Pay,” donations are down this year, Furry said. This can be explained by a shorter Christmas shopping season with one less week between Thanksgiving and Christmas. People are also shopping online, rather than going to a brick and mortar location with the red kettles out front.
However, the need for these donations has gone up. According to Wilder Research’s most recent Minnesota Homeless Study, the number of people experiencing homelessness is up 10 percent from the findings in its previous study in 2015.
At The Salvation Army “our focus is to provide the scaffolding and tools people need to restore their lives,” Furry said. “Kettle Pay” is a welcomed addition with this year’s reduced donation numbers. Through Christmas Eve, volunteers will continue to ring their bells in front of stores. Apple and Google Pay will be an option for donors for years to come.