Carver County Public Health announced that the COVID-19 community testing site at the Lake Waconia Event Center ends operation Friday, March 25.
Until then, the testing site remains open 2-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, according to a Carver County press release.
The testing site closure comes as the county recorded a recent large drop-off in case numbers and testing numbers. The testing site is processing about 20 tests per day during the last two weeks, compared to more than 500 tests daily at the peak of the most recent spike in cases in mid-January and into February.
“Public Health plans to continue monitoring CDC levels to inform if we need to increase testing options within the county in the future,” said Dr. Richard Scott, Carver County Director of Public Health.
The county plans to explore future testing options and share those details once finalized. It also will work with the community and other agency partners to help those with financial barriers to ensure they can access testing, the release stated.
“I’m very proud of the work our Public Health staff has done to spin up and support this community testing site within our county, filling a great need for our residents and partners,” said Rod Franks, Health and Human Services Division Director.
The county conducted 7,239 COVID-19 tests over the last 20 weeks through the Lake Waconia Event Center community testing site.